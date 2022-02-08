Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 388.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at $300,000.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

TUR opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.