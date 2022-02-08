Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Arconic by 10.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arconic by 30.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 157,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 74.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arconic by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.53. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42.

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

