Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

