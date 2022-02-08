Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cactus by 15.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cactus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

