Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $769,548 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $67.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

