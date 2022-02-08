Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $64,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

