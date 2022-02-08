AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.57.
Shares of TSE AT opened at C$3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.15.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
