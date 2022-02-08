Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (ASIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.51 on March 8th

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ASIT opened at GBX 78.15 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £148.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.39. Aberforth Split Level Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 62.14 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.78 ($1.25).

Get Aberforth Split Level Trust alerts:

In other Aberforth Split Level Trust news, insider Dominic Fisher acquired 113,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £89,324.51 ($120,790.41). Also, insider Graham Menzies acquired 130,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £104,600 ($141,446.92).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.