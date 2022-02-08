Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) is Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF makes up about 4.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 2.19% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $1,462,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.98. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,073. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $280.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.91.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.