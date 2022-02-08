ABB (NYSE:ABB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE ABB traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $34.69. 2,147,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 15.74%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABB will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ABB by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $17,772,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.