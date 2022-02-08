AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.88

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 179764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $656.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

