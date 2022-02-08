A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $28,607.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28,607.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 145,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,215. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44.
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
