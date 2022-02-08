A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $28,607.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28,607.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 145,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,215. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.