$97.02 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce sales of $97.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.98 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $87.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $381.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after buying an additional 1,035,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.