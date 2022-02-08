94,950 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,294. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

