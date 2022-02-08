93,762 Shares in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Bought by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Alzamend Neuro accounts for about 0.8% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,431 shares of company stock worth $165,639 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alzamend Neuro stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,347. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

