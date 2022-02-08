87,610 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Bought by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. Green Plains accounts for 1.7% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 11.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

GPRE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,518. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.