8,734 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC raised its position in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Teradata by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teradata by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

