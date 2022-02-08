849 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $73,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.7% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $222.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.24. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
