849 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $73,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.7% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $222.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.24. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

