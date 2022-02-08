8,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 736,454 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,674,000 after purchasing an additional 473,999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

