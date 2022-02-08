$7.38 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce $7.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

PTGX stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

