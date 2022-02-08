$68.95 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) to report sales of $68.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $69.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I will report full year sales of $230.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $230.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $311.25 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $311.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I.

SBEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 385,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,670. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

