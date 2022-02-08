$6.85 Million in Sales Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to post sales of $6.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.85 million, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $39.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IronNet.

Get IronNet alerts:

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million.

IRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other IronNet news, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $476,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRNT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 630,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,566. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IronNet (IRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.