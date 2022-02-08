$6.85 Million in Sales Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to post sales of $6.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.85 million, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $39.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IronNet.
IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million.
In other IronNet news, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $476,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IRNT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 630,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,566. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.
IronNet Company Profile
IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.
