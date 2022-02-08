$525.73 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to announce $525.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.10 million. REV Group reported sales of $554.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

REVG opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $884.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in REV Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in REV Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in REV Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

