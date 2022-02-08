46,428 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62.

