464 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $646.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,409. The stock has a market cap of $264.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $785.19.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

