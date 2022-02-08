4,316 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

