40,145 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after buying an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,266,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,359,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,991. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.49 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.