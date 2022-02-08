4,000 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $102.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

