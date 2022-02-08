34,169 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 27.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

