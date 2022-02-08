334,884 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 334,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,956,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of CDW as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $191.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

