3,300 Shares in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.