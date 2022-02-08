3,300 Shares in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CLLS opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $264.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

