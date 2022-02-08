32,000 Shares in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Bought by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Clearwater Paper accounts for 0.6% of Precept Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $511.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

