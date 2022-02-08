28,800 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Playtika by 10,738.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTK. Wedbush lowered their price target on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

