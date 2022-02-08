2,757 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAD opened at $287.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.31. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

