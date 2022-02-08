26,520 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $414.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

