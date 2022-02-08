2,641 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of FTV opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

