2,632 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,158,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,476,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,388,000 after purchasing an additional 471,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.