209,000 Shares in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
