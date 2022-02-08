20,733 Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SILK stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

