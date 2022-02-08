195,851 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Bought by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 195,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

