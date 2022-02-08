195,851 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Bought by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 195,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
