19,554 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tronox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

TROX opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.33.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

