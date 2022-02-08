19,000 Shares in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BARK. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Bark & Co has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $17.25.
Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Bark & Co Company Profile
Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.
