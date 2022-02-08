$190.44 Million in Sales Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to report sales of $190.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $137.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $724.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.99. 1,349,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,222. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

