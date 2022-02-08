168,562 Shares in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Acquired by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 168,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVVE. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 137,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,534. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.06. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Nuvve in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

