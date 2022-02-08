$154.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $154.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $155.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $620.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.20 million to $639.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $701.85 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $718.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $25.86. 4,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,498. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.