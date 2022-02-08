153,328 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,000. Sony Group accounts for about 4.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.
About Sony Group
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.