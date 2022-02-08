153,328 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,000. Sony Group accounts for about 4.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Shares of SONY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,593. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.