$13.68 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $13.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,049. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 over the last three months. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $772,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

