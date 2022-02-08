1,288,151 Shares in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,288,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,547,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $4,012,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14.

