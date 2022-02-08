1,196,630 Shares in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,196,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Agrico Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $303,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RICO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 6,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,051. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

