$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

PHM stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

